‘I’m not your mother’: Baidu PR chief in hot water for endorsing intense workplace culture

In the now-deleted videos, Qu portrayed herself as a tough manager, dismissing responsibility for considering employees as family and suggesting they resign if unsatisfied.

In one video, she criticized an employee for refusing a 50-day business trip during the COVID-19 pandemic. She reportedly said, “Why should I take my employee’s family into consideration? I’m not her mother-in-law. I’m 10 years, 20 years older than you. I didn’t feel bitter about it or tired, even though I have two children. Who are you to tell me that your husband can’t stand it?”

Qu also threatened to derail the careers of employees who complained about her management. “I can make it impossible for you to find a job in this industry with just a short essay,” she wrote.

Qu also emphasized her own sacrifices as a working mother, claiming to have forgotten her elder son’s birthday and what grade her younger son is in at school.

In another clip, she asserted that those in public relations shouldn’t expect weekends off and should be constantly available. “Keep your phone on 24 hours a day, always ready to respond,” she said.