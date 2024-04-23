‘Gross outfit’ trend: Why China’s Gen Z workers are wearing PJs to work
A viral trend in China has many young workers showing up to work in their pajamas in a bid to rebel against societal norms.
Key points:
- China’s Gen Z are now preferring relaxed, intentionally “unfashionable” looks as a form of workplace protest.
- This trend is purportedly a response to a slowing economy, high youth unemployment and a culture of overwork.
- Observers posit that the pajama trend may be an extension of the “lying flat” philosophy, which rejects ambition and consumerism.
- On Chinese social media platforms Douyin and Weibo, hashtags #grossoutfitforwork #uglyclothesshouldbeforwork and #ootd are fueling this pajama revolution.
The details:
- A viral Douyin post by user Kendou S, complaining about being scolded for her “gross” cold-weather outfit, purportedly sparked the trend.
- For those who adopt the trend, “gross” outfits have become a tongue-in-cheek way to question expectations and defy outdated dress codes.
- While critical of the “lying flat” movement, China’s state-run newspaper People’s Daily took a more relaxed view of the pajama trend. They see it as a form of self-mockery that’s acceptable as long as employees perform their duties well.
- Observers believe that COVID-19 lockdowns likely normalized dressing down. More young Chinese workers are also seeking a better work-life balance.
Tangent:
- In 2021, the “lying flat” movement gained prominence, encouraging young Chinese people to reject the relentless “996” work culture (working 9 AM to 9 PM, six days a week).
