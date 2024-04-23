‘Gross outfit’ trend: Why China’s Gen Z workers are wearing PJs to work

A viral trend in China has many young workers showing up to work in their pajamas in a bid to rebel against societal norms.

Key points:

The details:

A viral Douyin post by user Kendou S, complaining about being scolded for her “gross” cold-weather outfit, purportedly sparked the trend.

For those who adopt the trend, “gross” outfits have become a tongue-in-cheek way to question expectations and defy outdated dress codes.

While critical of the “lying flat” movement, China’s state-run newspaper People’s Daily took a more relaxed view of the pajama trend. They see it as a form of self-mockery that’s acceptable as long as employees perform their duties well.

Observers believe that COVID-19 lockdowns likely normalized dressing down. More young Chinese workers are also seeking a better work-life balance.

Tangent:

In 2021, the “lying flat” movement gained prominence, encouraging young Chinese people to reject the relentless “996” work culture (working 9 AM to 9 PM, six days a week).