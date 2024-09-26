‘Bachelorette’ star Jenn Tran powers through ‘DWTS’ music glitch as dating rumor swirls
A technical issue did not stop “The Bachelorette” star Jenn Tran and dancing partner Sasha Farber performing on “Dancing with the Stars.” The mishap occurred on Tuesday’s episode of the ABC dance show amid dating rumors about the two stars.
- What happened: Tran, 26, and Farber, 40, were performing a tango routine inspired by “The Great Gatsby” to Fergie’s “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody” (featuring GoonRock and Q-Tip) when something came up and left them dancing without the track. Recalling the “nerve-wracking” experience to People, Tran said she believes muscle memory helped her get through it. “I just kept going, and I just did what I had to do. I’m honestly really proud of myself too because I do think something like that could really mess with someone’s head,” she said.
- Are they dating?: The mishap came just days after “Dancing with the Stars” fans were abuzz when Farber called Tran “babe” in a TikTok video. “We just stopped at McDonald’s,” Farber said in the video before asking Tran if he could take a lick from her ice cream cone, “Babe, can I have some?” The moment quickly started a frenzy in the comment section. “It’s happening stay calm,” one user declared.
