‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ expands its cast for Season 2
Netflix’s live-action “Avatar: The Last Airbender” has expanded its cast for Season 2 with eight new actors joining the ensemble.
Chin Han (“Mortal Kombat,” “Skyscraper”) will portray Long Feng, leader of the secret police in Ba Sing Se. Hoa Xuande (“The Sympathizer”) takes on the role of Professor Zei, while Justin Chien (“The Brothers Sun”) will play King Kuei, ruler of the Earth Kingdom.
Other new cast members include Amanda Zhou as Joo Dee, Crystal Yu as Lady Beifong (Toph’s mother), Kelemete Misipeka as The Boulder, Lourdes Faberes as General Sung and Rekha Sharma as a new character, Amita.
The new additions, which signal a deeper exploration of the Earth Kingdom, are set to join returning cast members Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu, Elizabeth Yu, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Daniel Dae Kim, Momona Tamada and Thalia Tran. Netflix has also previously confirmed a third season for the hit show.
