Athletes review their food at the Paris Olympics
The food being served at the Paris Olympics is OK but not great, according to some athletes who shared their reviews on TikTok.
- What they’re saying: In his video review, American volleyball player Erik Shoji rated the grilled or baked chicken and grilled tofu he had as “not terrible, not great.” Meanwhile, Filipino American gymnast Aleah Finnegan, who represented the Philippines at the Olympics, said in her video, “Honestly, the food here, it’s good. It’s not really seasoned,” but pointed out that seasonings were available at the food hall. Singaporean swimmer Quah Jing Wen echoed Finnegan’s sentiment in her post, writing in the description that the food she tried was “lowkey always lacking salt.” While Filipino American fencer Lee Kiefer did not give specific reviews about the meal she had in her video, she rated the chicken tikka and curry beef she tried “5-stars” each.
- The food scene: The food at the Paris Olympics was prepared by French catering company Sodexo Live, who was tasked to make over 40,000 meals daily for nearly 15,000 athletes. The organizer divided the food area into several cuisines, such as French, Asian, Afro-Caribbean and international sections. Vietnam’s pho and nem (vegetable spring rolls) were among the Asian dishes selected to be served at the Paris Olympics.
