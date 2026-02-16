Older Asians warned about ATM robberies ahead of Lunar New Year in LA

Authorities in Los Angeles County are alerting residents to stay vigilant at banks and ATMs as robbers could exploit Lunar New Year traditions to identify victims carrying large cash sums.

Driving the news: District Atty. Nathan Hochman and Sheriff Robert Luna briefed the public on Feb. 9 about robbery risks during the upcoming Lunar New Year, which begins tomorrow. As tradition goes, many Asian families withdraw cash for red envelope gifts. "Criminals sometimes exploit this season by targeting individuals who may be withdrawing larger amounts of cash to honor cultural customs," Luna said

Video from one recent incident shows attackers dragging an elderly victim through a parking lot.

What authorities are saying: Hochman addressed potential criminals, warning, “To those thinking of engaging in criminal conduct, please heed this warning that you will be arrested, prosecuted and punished to the fullest extent of the law.” Meanwhile, Pasadena Police Chief Gene Harris advised the public, “As a matter of good practice, always be aware of your surroundings and keep safety in mind when visiting banking institutions or ATMs.”

From the banking sector, East West Bank ’s Renee Sun told customers to “pause before you pay” and verify transactions with their bank. Backing up these warnings, prosecutors are pursuing charges against suspects accused of robbing Asian women near shopping centers and ATMs.

The big picture: LA County prosecutors reportedly handle hundreds of bank and ATM robbery cases annually. Sadly, such cases, particularly those targeting Asians, extend beyond California and have persisted for years. In June 2020, a 38-year-old Asian woman in New York City’s Chinatown LA County prosecutors reportedly handle hundreds of bank and ATM robbery cases annually. Sadly, such cases, particularly those targeting Asians, extend beyond California and have persisted for years. In June 2020, a 38-year-old Asian woman in New York City’s Chinatown required hospitalization after an ATM robbery. Later that year, a bystander in Flushing prevented a $4,500 theft after chasing a man who targeted another Asian woman. In Philadelphia, robbers blew up an ATM machine itself inside a Chinese restaurant.

Authorities advise choosing well-lit parking spots, securing vehicle doors upon entry and contacting 911 when situations appear suspicious.

