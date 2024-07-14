New York Post criticized for misreporting Trump shooter as “Chinese man”
The New York Post is facing criticism for inaccurately reporting that a shooter involved in an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump was a “Chinese man.”
The article was later corrected to identify the shooter as a “white male,” but the correction was made without proper notification. This error highlights the potential harm such misinformation can cause, especially amid rising anti-Asian sentiment.
The mistake was first pointed out by journalist Jeff Yang, who stressed the importance of accuracy and accountability in journalism. Although the correction has been made, an old cached version of the original article can still be found online.
