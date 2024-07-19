Andrew Yang says Dems should replace Biden as presidential nominee
Andrew Yang, former Democratic presidential candidate and co-founder of the Forward Party, is predicting a “historic loss” for Joe Biden in November’s election.
To defeat Donald Trump, he believes the Democratic Party should replace their nominee with a stronger candidate. Biden’s support for a second term has weakened following his poor debate performance, with even some lawmakers from his own party calling for him to step aside. Yang believes Trump could win not only the presidency, but the House and Senate as well. He calls on others to sign a petition for Biden to “step aside.”
