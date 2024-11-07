Asia reacts to Donald Trump’s second term win
Asia is bracing for the return of Donald Trump to the White House, as leaders across the region express a mix of cautious optimism and concern about his foreign policy. Observers believe Trump’s victory over Kamala Harris may escalate tensions with China, disrupt regional trade and challenge longstanding alliances, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.
- Sweeping tariffs: Trump’s second term is expected to see the intensification of his “America First” approach, including aggressive trade policies and sweeping tariffs on Chinese imports, potentially as high as 60%. Experts fear these measures will deepen the economic divide between the U.S. and Asia, particularly for countries heavily reliant on trade like South Korea, Japan and Vietnam. Already, currencies across the region — such as the Singapore dollar and South Korean won — have tumbled in anticipation of higher tariffs and market instability. While Chinese government spokesperson Mao Ning reaffirmed Beijing’s commitment to managing U.S.-China relations with “mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation,” analysts predict that China will brace for heightened trade tensions as Trump moves forward with his policies.
- Asian leaders react: While pundits remain cautious about Trump’s approach to traditional alliances, especially regarding Taiwan, Asian leaders have offered their congratulations. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first to congratulate Trump, expressing eagerness to “renew our collaboration” and strengthen the India-U.S. strategic partnership. In his message, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol expressed his hopes for the continued strength of the U.S.-South Korea alliance under Trump’s leadership. Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba also talked about taking the Japan-U.S. alliance to “new heights.” Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te voiced confidence that U.S.-Taiwan relations would remain pivotal to regional stability. Leaders from Cambodia, Pakistan and the Philippines also extended their congratulations.
