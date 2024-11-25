Japanese police obtain arrest warrant for Chinese teen accused of defacing controversial Tokyo shrine

Japanese police have obtained an arrest warrant on Thursday for a Chinese teenager accused of vandalizing a Tokyo shrine with graffiti, seemingly mimicking an act at the same site earlier this year.

The alleged vandal was captured on security camera writing the word “toilet” in Chinese characters using a pen on a stone pillar at Yasukuni Shrine on the evening of Aug. 18. Police said they later found a selfie of the vandalism shared by the culprit on Chinese social media.