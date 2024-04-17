Apple CEO Tim Cook packs Hanoi visit with Vietnamese coffee and community engagement
During his two-day trip to Vietnam, Apple CEO Tim Cook immersed himself in Vietnamese coffee culture, entertainment and the local tech scene.
Key points:
- Cook visited Hanoi from April 15 to 16 to strengthen Apple‘s supply chain and ties with the local community, reported VN Express.
- Cook enjoyed local delicacies like egg coffee and explored iconic sites such as Hoan Kiem Lake.
- He engaged with app developers and educators and met with renowned influencers and content creators.
- Apple pledged to increase spending on suppliers in Vietnam and support community projects.
The details:
- On his first day, Cook enjoyed egg coffee in the morning while meeting with mother-and-daughter singers My Linh and My Anh.
- He then had Vietnamese coffee with his team in the afternoon as he met app developers CollaNote and ELSA Speak. The cafe owner said the group had either Cau Dat Arabica or Lam Dong fine robusta during their stay.
- Cook’s itinerary included meetings with tech reviewer Ngo Duc Duy, filmmaker Phuong Vu and rappers Viet Max and Suboi.
- Cook also visited the Antiantiart studio and Hanoi Star, the first school in Vietnam to use the iPad as an official tool for teaching. He actively participated in iPad-integrated classroom activities.
- Cook concluded his trip with a meeting with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, revealing the company’s plans to expand its spending on local suppliers.
Tangent:
- Apple currently has upwards of 25 suppliers based in Vietnam. The company previously announced plans to increase spending on Vietnamese suppliers and develop community projects. The company has invested approximately 400 trillion Vietnamese Dong ($15.7 million) in the country through its local supply chain since 2019.
