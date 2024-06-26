South Korea’s Amy Yang wins Women’s PGA Championship on 75th attempt
Amy Yang finally won her first major title in 75 attempts after a grueling 18 holes at the Women’s PGA Championship in Sammamish, Washington, on Sunday. The 34-year-old golfer previously finished runner-up at the U.S. Women’s Open twice but never broke through for a major win.
- Overcoming hiccups: Yang’s bogeys on 16 and a double bogey on 17 created late drama but she was able to hold on for a three-shot victory. The victory secures Yang $1.56 million in prize money and a spot on the South Korean Olympic team in Paris.
- Representing South Korea: Yang, who tied for fourth in Rio in 2016 said making her second appearance at the Games was among her “biggest goals” this year. “Missing cuts past few tournaments and I saw my world ranking went down so I wasn’t sure if this winning was enough to make the team,” she added. “But I made it, so I’m very grateful for that.”
