South Korea’s Amy Yang wins Women’s PGA Championship on 75th attempt

via LPGA Korea
Ryan General
By Ryan General
Amy Yang finally won her first major title in 75 attempts after a grueling 18 holes at the Women’s PGA Championship in Sammamish, Washington, on Sunday. The 34-year-old golfer previously finished runner-up at the U.S. Women’s Open twice but never broke through for a major win.
  • Overcoming hiccups: Yang’s bogeys on 16 and a double bogey on 17 created late drama but she was able to hold on for a three-shot victory. The victory secures Yang $1.56 million in prize money and a spot on the South Korean Olympic team in Paris.
  • Representing South Korea: Yang, who tied for fourth in Rio in 2016 said making her second appearance at the Games was among her “biggest goals” this year. “Missing cuts past few tournaments and I saw my world ranking went down so I wasn’t sure if this winning was enough to make the team,” she added. “But I made it, so I’m very grateful for that.”
