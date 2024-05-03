Korean English teen Kris Kim makes impressive PGA Tour debut

Kim shot a 3-under 68 in his first round, featuring two chip-ins and an eagle on the final hole, tying him with seasoned pros like Jordan Spieth. His round included a mix of birdies and bogeys, showcasing a strong short game.

Ji-Hyun Suh, his mother and coach, was an LPGA player in the late 1990s before

becoming

a driving range teacher in England. Kim said they talk about everything, from “dealing with nerves” to planning course strategy.