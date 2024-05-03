Korean English teen Kris Kim makes impressive PGA Tour debut
In an exceptional start to his PGA Tour career, Korean English teen amateur Kris Kim turned heads with a stellar first-round performance at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in Texas.
Key points:
- Kim, 16, excelled in his PGA Tour debut Thursday with a score of 3-under 68, featuring skillful short game moments.
- His mother, Ji-Hyun Suh, is a former LPGA player who significantly influences his technique and mental game.
- Amid his emerging professional career, Kim’s academic commitments remain a priority.
The details:
- Kim shot a 3-under 68 in his first round, featuring two chip-ins and an eagle on the final hole, tying him with seasoned pros like Jordan Spieth. His round included a mix of birdies and bogeys, showcasing a strong short game.
- Ji-Hyun Suh, his mother and coach, was an LPGA player in the late 1990s before becoming a driving range teacher in England. Kim said they talk about everything, from “dealing with nerves” to planning course strategy.
- Kim has a notable junior golf resume, including victories at the Boys’ Amateur Championship, the European Boys’ Individual Championship and the McGregor Trophy. He was undefeated in the Junior Ryder Cup, helping Europe secure its first win since 2006.
- Amid his golfing commitments, Kim is preparing for his GCSE exams. The Surrey native plans to study during his flight back to England this weekend.
- Kim remains modest about his achievements, attributing some of his success to luck. He has inked sponsorship deals with major brands like Under Armour, TaylorMade and CJ Group.
What’s next:
- Kim’s upcoming schedule includes the British Amateur Championship, the U.S. Junior Amateur and the European Amateur Championship. He also hopes to participate in the British Masters on the DP World Tour.
