Ali Wong tackles life as a ‘Single Lady’ in new comedy special
Ali Wong is set to explore her post-divorce journey in her new Netflix stand-up special, “Single Lady,” premiering on Oct. 8.
Filmed at The Wiltern in Los Angeles during the Netflix Is a Joke festival, the special marks Wong’s fourth comedy hour for the streaming platform. The special, directed by Wong herself, will also delve into her love life experiences with boyfriend and “Saturday Night Live” alum Bill Hader following her split from tech executive Justin Hakuta in 2022 after eight years of marriage. Despite their divorce, Wong and Hakuta have maintained a close relationship.
Share this Article
Share this Article