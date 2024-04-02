Aespa’s Karina, actor Lee Jae-wook break up 1 month after K-pop idol apologized for dating
Aespa member Karina and actor Lee Jae-wook have ended their relationship five weeks after it was made public and following extreme backlash from the K-pop idol’s fans.
Key points:
- Lee‘s agency, C-JeS Studio, confirmed the breakup on Tuesday, stating that the actor decided to focus on his work.
- Yu Ji-min, known professionally as Karina, previously issued a public apology for her relationship to fans, who accused her of “betrayal” towards her K-pop group Aespa, wherein she is the leader.
The details:
- The pair, who first met last year and revealed their relationship on Feb. 27, broke up after angry fans criticized Karina for being an irresponsible frontwoman for her group.
- When news of the 23-year-old idol’s relationship broke in February, fans protested by driving a truck to her management agency. The truck featured an electronic billboard displaying the message, “Is the love given to you by your fans not enough?”
- C-JeS confirmed the break-up in a statement: “Lee Jae Wook decided on the breakup in order to focus on the project he is currently filming. The two decided to remain as colleagues who support each other. They will each greet [fans] through good activities from their respective positions going forward. Please show lots of warm interest and support.”
- Karina previously shared a handwritten apology note on Instagram, writing “I apologize for surprising you greatly.” She vowed “to heal the wounds” and pledged to show her fans a “more mature and hardworking side” in the future.
- Both Karina and Lee have achieved notable success in their respective fields, with Aespa’s “My World” album selling 2.1 million copies in South Korea last year and Lee gaining popularity through various acting roles, including in the 2022 fantasy period drama “Alchemy of Souls.”
South Korea’s entertainment industry:
- In South Korea, strict regulations in the entertainment industry often prohibit public acknowledgment of romantic relationships, leading to scandals when such relationships are revealed.
- The recent breakup sheds light on the influence of the nation’s entertainment “super fans,” who seem to control their idols’ private lives.
- Another breakup currently in the spotlight is of actors Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol, who also faced backlash and separated after publicly acknowledging their relationship. Fans criticized them for what they perceived as a “transit relationship,” particularly noting Ryu’s recent breakup with his “Reply 1988” co-star Lee Hyeri.
- Han has addressed the allegations on Instagram, expressing frustration, while their agency emphasized their commitment to prioritizing their acting careers and avoiding emotional exhaustion from personal matters.
Share this Article
Share this Article