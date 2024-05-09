Filipina developer creates AI app to fight language extinction in the Philippines

Lamentillo, 33, is a former government official currently studying at the London School of Economics (LSE). She also serves as the Chief Future Officer of nonprofit Build Initiative Foundation Inc.

The Philippines has over 170 languages, but many face endangerment due to factors like globalization and dominance of Filipino , a standardized variety of Tagalog

Night Owl GPT was incubated under LSE Generate and built under Lamentillo’s organization. It provides accurate, real-time translations, supporting major languages like Tagalog, Cebuano and Ilocano.

The app also incorporates cultural insights for inclusive communication across Filipino communities. It works without an internet connection, making it accessible in remote or underserved areas.