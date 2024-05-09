NextSharkNextShark.com

Filipina developer creates AI app to fight language extinction in the Philippines

via Build Initiative, Anna Mae Yu Lamentillo
Ryan General
By Ryan General
15 hours ago
A Filipina developer is promoting language appreciation and fighting language extinction with an artificial intelligence (AI) platform called Night Owl GPT.
Key details:
  • Night Owl GPT translates and promotes Filipino languages, integrating cultural nuances for deeper understanding.
  • Creator Anna Mae Yu Lamentillo hopes the mobile app can help empower Filipinos to communicate in their native languages.
The details:
  • Lamentillo, 33, is a former government official currently studying at the London School of Economics (LSE). She also serves as the Chief Future Officer of nonprofit Build Initiative Foundation Inc.
  • The Philippines has over 170 languages, but many face endangerment due to factors like globalization and dominance of Filipino, a standardized variety of Tagalog.
  • Night Owl GPT was incubated under LSE Generate and built under Lamentillo’s organization. It provides accurate, real-time translations, supporting major languages like Tagalog, Cebuano and Ilocano.
  • The app also incorporates cultural insights for inclusive communication across Filipino communities. It works without an internet connection, making it accessible in remote or underserved areas.
  • Lamentillo believes every Filipino voice deserves to be heard. With her platform, she hopes to connect Filipinos with their roots and help them discover a deeper appreciation for their culture and native languages.
What’s next:
  • Lamentillo is committed to include all 175 languages in the Philippines in future updates.
 
