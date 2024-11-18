NextSharkNextShark.com

Dad of 2NE1’s CL makes diabetes testing breakthrough

via Chu Subs
Bryan Ke
Professor Lee Ki-jin, the father of 2NE1 leader CL, has developed a groundbreaking non-invasive method for blood sugar testing.
Sogang University announced on Oct. 21 that Lee and Armenian researcher Zhirayr Baghdasaryan successfully measured blood sugar levels in mice with 7.05% mean absolute relative difference (MARD) during a clinical test, all without drawing blood. Instead, they used a device they had developed in 2016 that features a charge-coupled device (CCD) camera sensor, which employs microwaves to convert images into electrical signals. Lee described this method as a painless alternative to traditional blood sugar tests.
In a 2021 appearance on “You Quiz on the Block,” Lee revealed that Huawei once offered him a blank check to acquire the CCD camera technology through a transfer proposal, but he declined. “I was out of funds for research at the time, but my conscience said no,” Lee said.
