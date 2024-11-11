Chinese scientists reverse woman’s diabetes with stem cells in world-first trial

Chinese scientists have achieved a world-first by successfully treating a 25-year-old woman with type 1 diabetes using a stem cell transplant derived from her own fat cells.

The minimally invasive procedure involved transforming the fat cells into insulin-producing islet cells and injecting them into her abdomen. Just 75 days after the transplant, the patient no longer needed insulin injections.