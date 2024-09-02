Paris Olympics gold medalist Zheng Qinwen secures US Open quarterfinals spot

World No. 7 Qinwen Zheng secured her spot in the U.S. Open quarterfinals with a thrilling three-set victory over Donna Vekic early Monday morning.

Zheng, who claimed China’s first Olympic tennis singles gold medal by defeating Vekic at Paris 2024 last month, rallied after losing the second set to clinch the victory with a dominant 6-2 final set. The match lasted for 2 hours and 50 minutes, concluding at 2:15 a.m. and setting a new record for the latest finish in U.S. Open women’s singles history.