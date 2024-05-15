Young Japanese are now saying ‘I do’ without love, sex in ‘friendship marriages’
Young Japanese people are now engaging in legal unions that prioritize companionship over romance, with couples opting out of both romance and sex.
Key points:
- The unions, informally known as “friendship marriages,” come with practical benefits such as companionship, tax breaks and societal acceptance.
- Partners can live together or separately and pursue romantic relationships outside their marriages.
Catch up:
- Marriage rates in Japan are declining, with many young adults disillusioned with societal expectations. Local governments have even resorted to leveraging big data and AI algorithms to boost matchmaking events, traditionally known as “konkatsu.”
The details:
- “Friendship marriages” reportedly appeal to those who want companionship, societal benefits of marriage or to start families.
- Colorus, Japan’s first friendship marriage agency, reports that around 1% of the population (1.24 million people) are possible candidates for such an arrangement. Since 2015, the agency has facilitated around 500 marriages, with some couples even raising children.
- Couples openly discuss living arrangements, finances and even fridge space before tying the knot to ensure compatibility.
- The average participant is 32.5 years old, well-educated and financially stable. Around 70% of friendship marriages aim to have children through methods such as artificial insemination.
- Asexual individuals, homosexual couples and those pressured by societal expectations are also seeking alternatives to traditional marriage.
