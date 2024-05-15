Young Japanese are now saying ‘I do’ without love, sex in ‘friendship marriages’

“F riendship marriages ” reportedly appeal to those who want companionship, societal benefits of marriage or to start families.

Colorus , Japan’s first friendship marriage agency, reports that around 1% of the population (1.24 million people) are possible candidates for such an arrangement. Since 2015, the agency has facilitated around 500 marriages, with some couples even raising children.

Couples openly discuss living arrangements, finances and even fridge space before tying the knot to ensure compatibility.

The average participant is 32.5 years old, well-educated and financially stable. Around 70% of friendship marriages aim to have children through methods such as artificial insemination.