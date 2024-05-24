Young Chinese are flocking to Taoist temples to practice this ancient exercise
Young Chinese people seeking stress relief and a healthier lifestyle are heading to Taoist temples to learn a centuries-old practice called Baduanjin.
Key points:
- Originating in the Song Dynasty (960-1279), Baduanjin combines breathing exercises, meditation and gentle stretches.
- On social media, instructional videos are attracting millions of views and driving the trend.
- Young people say engaging in the practice gives them a closer connection to Chinese traditional culture.
The details:
- Baduanjin literally translates to “Eight Section Brocade,” referencing the eight movements that represent a slower pace of life. It is one of the forms of traditional Chinese Qigong exercises primarily practiced by older generations. Young people affectionately refer to the technique as their ancestors’ original workout routine.
- Its recent rise in popularity is part of a broader trend among the youth in China towards new Chinese-style health preservation. The pandemic also played a role. With many working from home, Baduanjin’s gentle nature and small space requirements made it an attractive option for many.
- Social media platforms like Xiaohongshu are filled with posts about Baduanjin’s benefits, with users sharing experiences of improved health and reduced stress.
- Among its recent practitioners is 28-year-old model Huang Qian, who told China Daily she added the exercise to her daily routine on top of her gym workouts.
“I feel my body slowing down, as well as my mind. I concentrate on my movements while listening to beautiful, soothing music. It only takes me 12 minutes to finish the eight sequences. I feel refreshed and full of energy before starting my day.”
