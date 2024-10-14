Young Chinese couples are now saying ‘I do’ at McDonald’s
A growing number of young couples in China are reportedly choosing fast food chains like McDonald’s as wedding venues. The trend reflects broader shifts in wedding preferences, particularly among Gen Z who are embracing simplicity and affordability over traditional and lavish ceremonies.
- Driving the news: In one wedding in Wuhan in May, a couple exchanged vows under the golden arches, received rings in a box of fries and saw their guests enjoy Happy Meals together, Sixth Tone reported. For many, these “McWeddings” are affordable alternatives to traditional banquets, costing a fraction of the 330,000 yuan ($45,000) average for a 2023 Chinese wedding. Another couple highlighted the practicality of such ceremonies, allowing savings for other priorities like honeymoons. The trend also reflects a desire for simplicity — rejecting traditional rituals like bridal hazing — and a preference for venues that don’t serve alcohol, reducing the likelihood of drunken misbehavior. The appeal extends beyond mainland China, with McDonald’s weddings in Hong Kong starting at $385 and featuring unique touches like a McNugget bouquet.
- The big picture: Fast-food weddings apparently began in Hong Kong as early as 2011, when McDonald’s introduced its “McWedding” service. “In the U.S. and other places, middle-class or upper-middle-class people look down on McDonald’s,” anthropologist Gordon Mathews of the Chinese University of Hong Kong told The New York Times at the time. “But Hong Kong is different. A McDonald’s wedding wouldn’t be seen as tacky here.” Today, in China, where wedding costs far exceed the monthly incomes of many couples, McDonald’s and other chains like Hey Tea and Haidilao have found a niche by offering budget-friendly wedding packages. The minimalist ceremonies reflect a broader cultural shift as younger generations seek meaningful celebrations that align with their personal values.
