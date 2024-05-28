Fans outraged over Cannes security guard’s alleged discrimination of Yoona
Fans of South Korean actress Yoona are accusing a security guard of discriminating against her at the Cannes Film Festival last week.
Key points:
- Videos from the May 19 event allegedly show the woman security personnel as rushing Yoona while allowing more time for white celebrities on the red carpet.
- The same staffer is accused of similar behavior toward Kelly Rowland and Dominican actress Massiel Taveras.
- Yoona’s fans are calling for the guard’s dismissal on social media.
The details:
- Yoona, whose real name is Im Yoon-ah — and who rose to fame as a member of the K-pop group Girls’ Generation — attended the event ahead of the screening of “Horizon: An American Saga.”
- Videos posted online show Yoona appearing uncomfortable as the guard hurried her into the venue and restricted her from posing for photos. Fans criticized the guard for allegedly ruining her red carpet moment and called for an investigation.
- Rowland had a tense exchange with the same security guard on the carpet. The former Destiny’s Child member later hinted that she was racially profiled, telling AP News, “There were other women that attended that carpet who did not quite look like me and they didn’t get scolded or pushed off or told to get off.”
- Netizens noticed a similar pattern with Taveras, who argued with the guard over posing in her dress.
- An X user wrote about the matter: “Seriously 2 black women and S Korean get shoved thru the line but white women have all the time they want, including 12 minute standing ovations. The woman needs to be fired!”
- The security guard was reportedly identified as a local woman hired on a short-term contract for the festival. Her colleagues dismissed allegations of racism or discrimination as “ridiculous,” telling the Daily Mail that she was “only doing her job” under pressure to keep the carpet moving.
- As of this writing, the Cannes Film Festival has not commented on the accusations.
