Karaoke inventor Shigeichi Negishi dead at 100

Inspired by a radio singalong program, Negishi assembled the Sparko Box using a car stereo, a tape deck and a microphone.

The Sparko Box quickly gained popularity in bars, restaurants and homes across Japan. Negishi sold thousands of the device but chose to leave the market in the 1970s.

“Karaoke,” which means “empty orchestra,” paved the way for later innovations, shaping the modern karaoke machines we know today. Negishi’s daughter, Atsumi Takano, recalls her father’s pride in seeing karaoke become a global phenomenon.

Negishi never patented his invention, citing complexities in Japan’s patenting process at the time.