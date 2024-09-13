Korean Australian actor Yerin Ha to lead Season 4 of ‘Bridgerton’
Netflix confirmed on Wednesday that Korean Australian actor Yerin Ha will star as Sophie Baek in the fourth season of “Bridgerton.”
The streaming platform also released a first look of her character, who is set to be the new season’s leading lady. A maid with a mysterious past, Sophie becomes the love interest of Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) after meeting him at a masquerade ball. Based on Sophie Beckett in Julia Quinn’s books, the character’s surname was changed to reflect Ha’s Korean heritage. “To make Sophie’s name fit someone who looks like me is really empowering,” Ha tells Tudum, crediting showrunner Jess Brownell for the change.
