‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Filipino actors share their experiences
The hit Netflix series “Bridgerton” features two Filipino actors in the period drama’s third season
Key points:
- James Bradwell and Martin Sarreal play Lord Basilio and Lord Barnell, respectively.
- The characters are introduced in the first two episodes of Season 3.
- Both actors shared their experiences and excitement on social media.
The details:
- “Bridgerton” is a popular period drama that follows the romantic pursuits of the Bridgerton siblings in Regency-era London.
- In an Instagram post, Bradwell shared that his character was originally intended to have an East Asian name, but he successfully advocated for a Filipino name to better reflect his heritage. He proposed several Filipino surnames for his character before “Basilio” was chosen, meaning “royal.”
“I wondered whether there was an opportunity to rechristen my Lord with a name representative of my own heritage. Feeling emboldened to reach out to production, I was met with an enthusiastic response welcoming and encouraging my input. Most importantly to me in this exchange was that I was made to feel like a collaborator on my role, not a beggar at the door as these conversations can sometimes feel in this industry.”
- Sarreal expressed his excitement about two Filipinos being part of the “Bridgerton” universe.
“Made some great, new pals on this and got to reconnect with some old ones. Also, there are now officially TWO Pinoys (👋🏼 @jimbobradwell aka Lord Basilio) in the Bridgerton universe. What more can you truly ask for?”
- Bradwell and Sarreal are both experienced actors with numerous film, television and video game credits under their belts.
Tangent:
- “Bridgerton” Season 3, which follows the romance between Luke Newton’s Colin Bridgerton and Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington, is divided into two parts. The first four episodes premiered on May 16, while the next four episodes will be available on June 13.
