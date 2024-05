‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Filipino actors share their experiences

The hit Netflix series “Bridgerton” features two Filipino actors in the period drama’s third season

Key points:

The details:

In an Instagram post, Bradwell shared that his character was originally intended to have an East Asian name, but he successfully advocated for a Filipino name to better reflect his heritage. He proposed several Filipino surnames for his character before “Basilio” was chosen, meaning “royal.”

“I wondered whether there was an opportunity to rechristen my Lord with a name representative of my own heritage. Feeling emboldened to reach out to production, I was met with an enthusiastic response welcoming and encouraging my input. Most importantly to me in this exchange was that I was made to feel like a collaborator on my role, not a beggar at the door as these conversations can sometimes feel in this industry.”