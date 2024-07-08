NextSharkNextShark.com

99-year-old Chinese American WWII vet honored in parade

99-year-old Chinese American WWII vet honored in parade99-year-old Chinese American WWII vet honored in parade
via KCRA 3, Jeff Jong / YouTube
Carl Samson
By Carl Samson
Ken Mar, a 99-year-old Chinese American World War II veteran, was honored for his service and contributions at the 30th annual Fourth of July Parade in Sacramento’s Pocket area.
He joined the event with members of the Gung Ho American Legion, which represents Asian American veterans. Drafted in 1943, Mar reflected on his wartime experiences, including the Battle of the Bulge and his capture by the Germans. He was previously recognized with the Congressional Gold Medal and Bronze Star, as well as the Legion of Honor in France.
Share this Article
More Like This
NextShark.com
Your leading
Asian American
news source
Download Our App →
About
Follow us
NextShark.com
© 2024 NextShark, Inc. All rights reserved.
|
|