99-year-old Chinese American WWII vet honored in parade
Ken Mar, a 99-year-old Chinese American World War II veteran, was honored for his service and contributions at the 30th annual Fourth of July Parade in Sacramento’s Pocket area.
He joined the event with members of the Gung Ho American Legion, which represents Asian American veterans. Drafted in 1943, Mar reflected on his wartime experiences, including the Battle of the Bulge and his capture by the Germans. He was previously recognized with the Congressional Gold Medal and Bronze Star, as well as the Legion of Honor in France.
Share this Article
Share this Article