Teen becomes first ever cured of extremely rare syndrome

Born with an abnormal lymphatic system, Kai’s left arm became very swollen as a child. Kai and her mother Ning Chen spent years visiting various hospitals but faced only misdiagnosis and fruitless treatments.

Dr. Mona Mossad, a specialist in lymphatic intervention, pinpointed the previously undetected leak as the root of the problem. The leak caused severe fluid buildup and the loss of vital nutrients, complicating treatment.

Dr. Mossad’s team conducted a groundbreaking procedure to block tiny leaking vessels in Kai’s liver. They used specialized needles and surgical glue to repair the leak.

After spending five weeks recovering in the hospital, Kai was discharged on February 9.

“I’m so happy for the excellent care, and everybody was so nice and helpful and they tried their best to help us,” Chen was quoted saying. “The whole team is amazing.”