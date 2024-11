Behind ‘Wicked’s’ majestic hats is a Filipino milliner

Harvy Santos, a Filipino milliner based in the U.K., designed the stunning hats worn by Glinda Upland (Ariana Grande), Elphaba Thropp (Cynthia Erivo) and other characters in Jon M. Chu’s two-part film adaptation of “Wicked.” In a Universal Studios featurette , Santos shared that his passion for costume design began when he was 6. “I used to be a ballet dancer. All of the money that I got from dancing, every payday I would buy myself books on garment construction and costume design,” he said. A former dancer with the Hong Kong Ballet, Santos performed in major productions for six seasons, touring Europe, the U.S. and Australia . He later studied millinery at Kensington and Chelsea College, with his award-winning hats featured in Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and other magazines. In 2013, he was named The HAT Magazine’s hat designer of the year. “Every day, I’m part of what I have accomplished, and knowing the fact that you are contributing on an epic film, that’s very exhilarating,” he said. “ Wicked ” premiered on Nov. 22.