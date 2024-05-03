White House clarifies Biden’s ‘xenophobic’ remark on Japan, India

The White House has offered explanations after President Joe Biden’s controversial comments in which he labeled allies Japan and India as “xenophobic.”

Key points:

Despite those comments, the White House stressed the ongoing strength and significance of U.S. alliances with Japan and India, especially in strategic contexts.

The details:

“You know, one of the reasons why our economy is growing is because of you and many others. Why? Because we welcome immigrants. We look to — the reason — look, think about it. Why is China stalling so badly economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia? Why is India? Because they’re xenophobic. They don’t want immigrants.”

“He was saying that when it comes to who we are as a nation, we are a nation of immigrants, that is in our DNA,” Jean-Pierre told reporters. “Our allies and partners know very well how much this president respects them.”

“Our allies and partners know well in tangible ways how President Biden values them, their friendship, their cooperation and the capabilities that they bring across the spectrum on a range of issues,” Kirby said separately. “We stand by our commitments. I don’t think there’s any doubt out there on anyone (about) the sincerity of those commitments.”