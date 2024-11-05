One of America’s richest self-made women is a Chinese immigrant who once worked as a flea market seller

Born in Shenyang in China’s Liaoning province, Wang

moved

with her mother to Baltimore at 16 to

join her grandparents

, who had already settled there. To help support her family financially, Wang sold scooters at flea markets on weekends through her mother’s motorcycle and scooter import-export business, telling Forbes in 2023 that it was her “first sales experience.” Her academic pursuits led her to MIT, where she earned her undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering, focusing on robotics. She then began a master’s program but left in 2015 to co-found Aeris Cleantec as chief technology officer with Pierre Bi, another MIT student. The company, which was based in Beijing, was eventually acquired by Massachusetts-based iRobot in 2021 for around $100 million. She also co-founded Deel, a human resources software company, in 2019 with Alex Bouaziz, whom she met at MIT. Deel reportedly reached a valuation of $12 billion in April 2022, with a recent Forbes estimate placing it at $7 billion.