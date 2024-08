Husband of missing Virginia mom accused of murder

Criminal complaint documents reveal disturbing details about the disappearance of 28-year-old Mamta Kafle Bhatt, a Virginia mother who has been missing for weeks. According to the documents obtained by WJLA , Mamta’s husband Naresh Bhatt, facing a felony charge of concealing a body, allegedly killed her “on or about” July 30 and dragged her body from their Manassas Park home. During a recent court appearance, Bhatt was denied bail.