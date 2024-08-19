Search continues for Virginia mom missing for 2 weeks
Search efforts continue for Mamta Kafle Bhatt, a 28-year-old Nepalese mother and nurse who was last seen in Manassas Park, Virginia, on July 31. On Thursday, police released a timeline of events surrounding the case and listed Bhatt as an “Involuntary/Critical Missing Person.”
- The details: Bhatt was last seen at her workplace, UVA Health Prince William Medical Center, on July 27. She was last seen by her husband on July 31. Her co-workers requested a welfare check on Aug. 2, and while police say her husband initially “did not want to report her as missing” during the check, he eventually contacted them on Aug. 5 to report her disappearance. Nadia Navarro, Bhatt’s friend who created a Facebook page and launched a GoFundMe campaign to aid her search, told Inside Nova that she received a call from Bhatt on July 28 but was unable to return it because she was busy.
- What they’re saying: Bhatt has lived in the U.S. since 2021. Friends and members of the Nepalese community attended a rally on Aug. 12 in support of the missing mother, who has a 10-month-old daughter. “This is unlike her. So, you know, I’m so much worried and it’s been many days,” her friend Sunita Basnet Thapa told NBC 4 Washington. Meanwhile, Bhatt’s husband, who could not attend the rally as he was caring for their daughter, said, “I need to find her as soon as possible, using all the tools, community, society, police.”
