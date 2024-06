VinFast hopes new mini-SUV EV will mitigate its financial bleeding

Vietnamese electric vehicle automaker VinFast is releasing the VF3, a $9,200, 10-foot-long mini-SUV electric vehicle (EV), in the Asian market as the company scrambles to mitigate financial losses after a dwindling expansion in the Western market. The new EV will first be available in Vietnam and the Philippines this year, with expansions into Indonesia, Thailand, the U.S. and Europe planned for next year.