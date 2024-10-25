Vincent Chin to be honored with street sign in Detroit

The city of Detroit is honoring five notable individuals, including Asian American figure Vincent Chin, with street signs bearing their names.

Other honorees include NBA player Earl Cureton, labor and civil rights activist Horace L. Sheffield Jr., keyboardist Amp Fiddler and hip-hop producer J Dilla.

The new street names, which are secondary and do not replace official signs, are given to proposed honorees who pass a designated criteria and placed at an intersection significant to their contribution.