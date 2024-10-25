Vincent Chin to be honored with street sign in Detroit
The city of Detroit is honoring five notable individuals, including Asian American figure Vincent Chin, with street signs bearing their names.
The sign commemorating Chin, a Chinese American man whose 1982 racially motivated murder ignited a national Asian American civil rights movement, will be placed at Cass Avenue and Peterboro Street near Detroit’s former Chinatown. The area reportedly served as the site where activists met following Chin’s murder and formed the coalition American Citizens for Justice.
Other honorees include NBA player Earl Cureton, labor and civil rights activist Horace L. Sheffield Jr., keyboardist Amp Fiddler and hip-hop producer J Dilla.
The new street names, which are secondary and do not replace official signs, are given to proposed honorees who pass a designated criteria and placed at an intersection significant to their contribution.
