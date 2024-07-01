FBI quietly releases extensive Vincent Chin file
The FBI discreetly released a 602-page file on
- About the case: Chin died on June 23, 1982, after being struck with a baseball bat by Ronald Ebens in Highland Park, Michigan, four days earlier. The Justice Department launched an investigation into the case, examining whether racial discrimination laws were violated. Ebens was acquitted of civil rights charges after a retrial. This ignited protests over perceived lenient sentencing and anti-Asian sentiment in Detroit.
- Conflicting accounts: The file features previously unseen documents, including eyewitness accounts of Chin’s final moments. Interviews reveal conflicting accounts of anti-Asian slurs during the incident, with some witnesses reporting hearing racial slurs and others claiming that Ebens showed no prejudice.
Share this Article
Share this Article