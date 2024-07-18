Vietnamese tourists fatally poisoned in Bangkok hotel
Six Vietnamese tourists, including two Vietnamese American dual citizens, were found dead in a locked hotel room at the Grand Hyatt Erawan in Bangkok on Tuesday. Authorities believe they were poisoned with cyanide after traces of the substance were found in their teacups and blood.
- Mass suicide ruled out: The victims, three men and three women aged 37-56, were discovered after they failed to check out. Investigators have ruled out the possibility of a mass suicide, citing the victims’ arrangements for future activities and the positioning of the bodies within the hotel room.
- Investigation underway: Police believe one of the victims may have poisoned the others due to a financial dispute over a planned hospital investment in Japan. Four of the six victims had invested money together and it is suspected that a debt dispute related to this investment may have led to the tragedy. The FBI is set to assist Thai authorities in their investigation.
