Vietnam moves to enshrine pho as UNESCO cultural heritage

Vietnam is moving to nominate its beloved noodle soup pho for recognition by UNESCO as intangible cultural heritage. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism confirmed during a seminar in Hanoi last week that a nomination dossier has been completed for submission to UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The dossier traces pho’s origins in the early 20th century in northern Vietnam, documenting its evolution from street vendors in Nam Dinh and Hanoi to a national culinary symbol. It details the traditional preparation process, including the slow simmering of beef bones for broth, the production of flat rice noodles and the layering of herbs and condiments that distinguish regional styles. Pho was officially recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2024, establishing the foundation for its international nomination.

At the Hanoi seminar, UNESCO officials and Vietnamese cultural leaders said pho fulfills several criteria for inclusion on the heritage list. “Eating ‘pho’ is not just about enjoying food, but about embracing a way of life,” said Pham Thi Thanh Huong , head of the culture department at the UNESCO Office in Vietnam. She noted that pho’s cultural value places it alongside other recognized food traditions such as Korea’s kimchi and the French baguette.

National Assembly member Bui Hoai Son described pho as “a gold mine,” adding, “If we know how to exploit it with a cultural industrial mindset, pho will not only spread domestically, but can also reach out to the world.”

