Maryland teen accused of planning school shooting for revenge, fame
Montgomery County Police in Maryland have arrested an 18-year-old high school student after the FBI found documents of his plans to commit a school shooting.
Key points:
- Andrea Ye, whose preferred name is Alex Ye, was arrested and charged with threats of mass violence on Wednesday after authorities discovered his 129-page “manifesto” to carry out a shooting at Wootton High School in Rockville.
The details:
- According to Montgomery County Police, the manifesto also detailed his plans to target his former elementary school “because little kids make easier targets… It would be the perfect revenge.” The document outlined strategies for the shootings and Ye’s desire for fame.
- Authorities discovered the writings after Ye had an Instagram exchange with an unidentified individual, who then told police about the “imminent” school shooting. This person had known Ye from a previous inpatient treatment at a local psychiatric facility.
- Following investigation into Ye, police also found internet searches, drawings and other documents related to mass violence threats during a search of Ye’s belongings.
- Ye, who is enrolled at Wootton, had been attending classes through a virtual program since the fall of 2022. The teen has a history of hospitalization for threats of violence and suicidal ideations, including a five-month stay at Johns Hopkins Pediatric Unit in 2023.
- Ye is currently detained at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit awaiting a bond hearing.
Share this Article
Share this Article