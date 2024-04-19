Maryland teen accused of planning school shooting for revenge, fame

, the manifesto also detailed his plans to target his former elementary school “because little kids make easier targets… It would be the perfect revenge.” The document outlined strategies for the shootings and Ye’s desire for fame.

Authorities

discovered

the writings after Ye had an

Instagram

exchange with an unidentified individual, who then told police about the “imminent”

school shooting

. This person had known Ye from a previous inpatient treatment at a local psychiatric facility.