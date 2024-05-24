Vanessa Hudgens wins ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11 as the Goldfish

Vanessa Hudgens was named the winner of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” Season 11 on Wednesday.

Key points:

Unmasked as the Goldfish, Hudgens took home the competition’s Golden Mask on Wednesday.

The “Sucker Punch” actor beat her 2009 movie “Bandslam” co-star Scott Porter in the grand finale.

She performed “Heart of Glass” by Blondie and “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” by Elton John.

The details:

Hudgens, 35, gained fame for her role in the Disney trilogy film “High School Musical,” where she played Gabriella Montez opposite Zac Efron’s Troy Bolton.

Her first performance on “The Masked Singer” was Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire.” The song could be considered a clue, with Rodrigo having starred in Disney Plus’s “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”

Hudgens dropped other clues, including describing herself as “an actor first” and expressing her excitement about having a child so they could watch her perform. She is pregnant with her first child with husband Cole Tucker of the Los Angeles Angels.

She also referenced Season 10’s Anonymouse (Demi Lovato) in her super clue, noting “It’s a real blast from the past because the Mouse and I, we go way, way back.”

“It was definitely quite the ride,” Hudgens told Entertainment Tonight about her win. “It was definitely quite the ride.” Describing it as “empowering,” she added that performing while “completely covered up, really just gave me this sense of freedom that I hadn’t had in a minute.”