Vanessa Hudgens reveals pregnancy at 2024 Oscars

Vanessa Hudgens unveiled her pregnancy in stunning fashion by debuting her baby bump on the 96th Academy Awards red carpet.

Red carpet mom-to-be: At the event on March 10, the “ High School Musical ” star glowed in a sleek black Vera Wang turtleneck dress as she served as the pre-show host, alongside actress Julianne Hough. At the event on

In an Instagram post , Wang described Hudgens ’ attire as a “black stretch Italian cupro long sleeve turtleneck evening gown with a floor-length hand draped sash accent at the waist.”

“One for the books”: During the “ Oscars Red Carpet Show ” coverage, the 35-year-old mom-to-be was seen cradling her baby bump and thanking those who congratulated her. Hudgens took to Instagram to share several photos of herself on the red carpet with the caption: “Oscar’s 2024! One for the books.”

“Magical” wedding: The revelation comes three months after Hudgens married MLB player Cole Tucker, 27, in Dec. 2023 via a private ceremony in Tulum, Mexico. In an interview with Vogue , Hudgens described the event as “the most magical weekend of my life.”

Whirlwind romance: The couple met on a Zoom meditation group in 2020, with Hudgens revealing she boldly “slid into his DMs” before they quickly became inseparable.