Vanessa Hudgens reveals pregnancy at 2024 Oscars

via Entertainment Tonight
Ryan General
By Ryan General
18 hours ago
Vanessa Hudgens unveiled her pregnancy in stunning fashion by debuting her baby bump on the 96th Academy Awards red carpet.
Red carpet mom-to-be: At the event on March 10, the “High School Musical” star glowed in a sleek black Vera Wang turtleneck dress as she served as the pre-show host, alongside actress Julianne Hough. 
In an Instagram post, Wang described Hudgens’ attire as a “black stretch Italian cupro long sleeve turtleneck evening gown with a floor-length hand draped sash accent at the waist.”
“One for the books”: During the “Oscars Red Carpet Show” coverage, the 35-year-old mom-to-be was seen cradling her baby bump and thanking those who congratulated her. Hudgens took to Instagram to share several photos of herself on the red carpet with the caption: “Oscar’s 2024! One for the books.”
“Magical” wedding: The revelation comes three months after Hudgens married MLB player Cole Tucker, 27, in Dec. 2023 via a private ceremony in Tulum, Mexico. In an interview with Vogue, Hudgens described the event as “the most magical weekend of my life.”
Whirlwind romance: The couple met on a Zoom meditation group in 2020, with Hudgens revealing she boldly “slid into his DMs” before they quickly became inseparable.
 
