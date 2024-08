Vancouver Chinatown festival returns a year after stabbing attack

The “Light Up Chinatown!” festival is returning to Vancouver this weekend, Aug. 24, a year after a man allegedly stabbed a married couple in their 60s and a woman in her 20s, all of whom were seriously injured, at the 2023 event.

“I think that is a hallmark of Chinatown really, it’s about resilience and perseverance.”

Alleged perpetrator Blair Evan Donnelly, who remains in custody, faces multiple charges and has a trial scheduled for May 2025. With the upcoming event , organizers are determined to bring people back to Chinatown after the traumatic incident. “You can’t let these things stop you,” said Vancouver Chinatown Foundation Chair Carol Lee.