USC cancels graduation ceremony amid valedictorian controversy, protests

In recent weeks, pro-Palestinian demonstrators have been calling on USC to cut ties with companies supporting Israel. The Los Angeles Police Department arrested 93 protesters from the USC Divest from Death Coalition on April 24.

USC shut down the campus to everyone without a USC ID or a legitimate reason for entry.

In its announcement, the USC cited new safety procedures, including ticketing and controlled access points.

The update explains that ticketing, security screenings and a clear bag policy will be in effect for the smaller commencement events from May 8-11.

Graduates can reserve up to eight tickets for their guests, who will be subject to security screenings.