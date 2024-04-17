USC cites safety risks in cancellation of pro-Palestinian student’s valedictory speech

Tabassum is a biomedical engineering major with interest in global healthcare equity, also minoring in resistance to genocide. She was slated to deliver a commencement speech on May 10.

USC’s safety head reportedly received threats by phone, email and letters after the valedictorian’s name and biography were announced this month.

“I am not surprised by those who attempt to propagate hatred,” Tabassum said in a statement after her speech was canceled. “I am surprised that my own university — my home for four years — has abandoned me.”

Pro-Israel group We Are Tov condemned Tabassum’s Instagram bio linking to content critical of Zionism and activities advocating for Palestinian rights.

Pro-Palestinian groups like Trojans for Palestine and the Los Angeles chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations have called for Tabassum’s reinstatement as a speaker.

The USC Palestine Justice Faculty Group released a statement noting that it “unequivocally rejects” the cancellation of the speech.