USC cites safety risks in cancellation of pro-Palestinian student’s valedictory speech
The University of Southern California (USC) has canceled a student’s valedictory address, citing safety risks.
Key points:
- USC cited “substantial risks” and threats in justifying its decision to prevent Asna Tabassum from delivering her speech.
- Pro-Israel groups accused the valedictorian of antisemitism due to her social media activity, reported the Los Angeles Times.
- Tabassum, who is Muslim, expressed shock, accusing USC of rewarding hate while suppressing her right to champion human rights.
The details:
- Tabassum is a biomedical engineering major with interest in global healthcare equity, also minoring in resistance to genocide. She was slated to deliver a commencement speech on May 10.
- USC’s safety head reportedly received threats by phone, email and letters after the valedictorian’s name and biography were announced this month.
- “I am not surprised by those who attempt to propagate hatred,” Tabassum said in a statement after her speech was canceled. “I am surprised that my own university — my home for four years — has abandoned me.”
- Pro-Israel group We Are Tov condemned Tabassum’s Instagram bio linking to content critical of Zionism and activities advocating for Palestinian rights.
- Pro-Palestinian groups like Trojans for Palestine and the Los Angeles chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations have called for Tabassum’s reinstatement as a speaker.
- The USC Palestine Justice Faculty Group released a statement noting that it “unequivocally rejects” the cancellation of the speech.
- USC Provost Andrew Guzman has denied stifling speech rights, asserting no entitlement exists to speak at commencement. “This is not about the identity of the speaker, it’s not about the things the valedictorian has said in the past,” Guzman said in an interview. “We have to put as our top priority ensuring that the campus and community is safe.”
