US forces ready to support Philippines against South China Sea aggression: US admiral
American forces are prepared with a “range of options” to respond to increasing acts of aggression in the South China Sea if directed to do so in coordination with the Philippines, according to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Chief Adm. Samuel Paparo.
- U.S. readiness: While Paparo did not disclose specific military options, he emphasized readiness to act alongside the Philippines under their 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty. Paparo reiterated the U.S. military’s willingness to escort Philippine ships if needed, a move that could further escalate tensions with China. The U.S. and Philippines recently conducted joint military exercises, which included deploying a mid-range missile system to the Philippines, provoking strong reactions from Beijing.
- Rising tensions: Philippine Armed Forces Chief Gen. Romero Brawner Jr. noted that the Philippines could still manage on its own but would seek U.S. assistance “if we exhaust all the options and nothing works.” This comes amid rising tensions between China and the Philippines, with incidents of violence and confrontations between both forces and China employing “gray-zone tactics” such as water cannon fire and ship blockades. Despite Beijing’s aggressive actions and claims over the South China Sea, the Philippines continues to reference a 2016 international arbitration ruling that invalidates China’s expansive territorial claims.
