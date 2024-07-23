Philippines, China forge tentative deal to ease South China Sea tensions

The Philippines has reached a “temporary arrangement” with China regarding resupply missions to the BRP Sierra Madre, a beached Filipino naval ship on Second Thomas Shoal. The arrangement follows discussions to manage maritime differences and de-escalate tensions in the South China Sea. The Sierra Madre has been a key point of contention, as Manila deliberately grounded it in 1999 to assert claims over disputed waters, and China has attempted to block resupply missions to the ship’s crew.