Philippines, China forge tentative deal to ease South China Sea tensions
The Philippines has reached a “temporary arrangement” with China regarding resupply missions to the BRP Sierra Madre, a beached Filipino naval ship on Second Thomas Shoal. The arrangement follows discussions to manage maritime differences and de-escalate tensions in the South China Sea. The Sierra Madre has been a key point of contention, as Manila deliberately grounded it in 1999 to assert claims over disputed waters, and China has attempted to block resupply missions to the ship’s crew.
- The arrangement: The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed the agreement, emphasizing it does not affect either country’s territorial claims. The Chinese foreign ministry reiterated its demand for the removal of the ship but agreed to allow humanitarian resupply missions. Philippine security officials stated they would conduct resupply missions independently, declining U.S. assistance despite offers from the White House. Manila and Washington are connected by the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty, which can be activated if Philippine forces, public vessels or aircraft are attacked in the South China Sea.
- South China Sea tensions: China stands firm over its territorial claims in the disputed waters, and the Philippines has also reaffirmed its maritime rights. Tensions have been escalating in the region, with incidents of violence and confrontations between Chinese and Filipino forces. A spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry stated, “If the Philippines transports a large amount of building materials to the ship and tries to build fixed facilities and permanent outposts, China will never accept it and will resolutely block it in accordance with laws and regulations, so as to safeguard China’s sovereignty.”
