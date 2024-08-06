NextSharkNextShark.com

US star swimmer Torri Huske says seeing Taylor Swift is next after phenomenal Olympics run

via FOOTBALL VIEW/Us Weekly
Ryan General
By Ryan General
The US women’s relay swim team clinched the gold medal in the 4×100-meter medley relay at the Paris Games on Sunday. The quartet of Torri Huske, Regan Smith, Lilly King and Gretchen Walsh finished with a time of 3:49.63, smashing the world record set by another U.S. team in 2019 by nearly a second.
  • Impressive Olympics: Huske, 21, has been a standout in Paris, winning three gold and two silver medals while also setting two world records. She told People: “I think that there’s a bigger movement now where people are starting to pay attention more, and I think that’s so awesome. Caitlin Clark has done so much for that, and I think she’s so cool. So hopefully I can also play a little part of that.”
  • T-Swizzle fan: Before returning to Stanford University for her collegiate career, Huske plans to celebrate her Olympic success by attending Taylor Swift’s concert in Vienna on Saturday. “I haven’t seen her yet. I have to see her,” she explained. “So it was kind of in the back of my mind for a really long time. I’ve been wanting to see her for literally so long.”
