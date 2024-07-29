NextSharkNextShark.com

Team USA swimmer Torri Huske defeats world record holder to win gold

Ryan General
Ryan General
Team USA swimmer Torri Huske won the gold in the women’s 100-meter butterfly at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Sunday after defeating teammate and world record holder Gretchen Walsh by a mere 0.04 seconds. The victory is particularly special for the 21-year-old from Arlington, Virginia, who finished a heartbreaking 0.01 seconds away from a medal in Tokyo 2020.
  • Making her mark in Paris: Huske, who also secured a silver medal along with her teammates in the women’s 4×100-meter freestyle relay, said her fourth-place finish in the Tokyo Games served as a powerful motivator for her to do well in Paris. “I’m not gonna lie, that was devastating,” said Huske. “But I think that it really fueled me, and I think that it did make me better.”
  • A mother’s inspiration: Huske’s passion for swimming was inspired by her mother Ying Weng, who emigrated from China in pursuit of the American Dream in 1991. “I feel like she is a really big inspiration to me,” Huske told Olympics.com. “Yeah, I’m just lucky to have her. I feel like I’m living out my American Dream.”
