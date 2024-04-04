Some US colleges to charge $90,000 per year starting this fall

Despite the price tag, colleges with large endowments offer significant financial aid. Wellesley College, for one, expects costs of $92,000 but offers an average aid of $67,469 — received by nearly 60% of students — as per

Boston University, meanwhile, is awarding $425 million in financial assistance for the upcoming academic year. That aid is “guaranteed for four years with BU Scholarship Assurance,” spokesperson Colin Riley told the

The new online form, known as the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), was supposed to make matters easier, but its rollout has suffered delays and glitches. Speaking to

AP News

, financial aid expert Mark Kantrowitz warned that complications with the aid application process and a decrease in aid applicants could lead to lower college enrollments and possibly force institutions to close.