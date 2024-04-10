Uniqlo debuts in Texas, expands in California
Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo is launching 11 more stores in the U.S. later this year, part of its larger plan to open at least 20 stores across North America in 2024.
Key points:
- Uniqlo is opening its first five stores in Texas and expanding with six more stores in California in the fall/winter season.
- The inaugural Texas locations will be in Dallas and Houston, while the new California branches will be in Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego and San Francisco.
- The brand, which currently has 27 outlets in North America, aims to increase them to 200 by 2027.
The details:
- The Texas stores, ranging from 12,000 to 20,000 square feet (1,115 to 1,858 square meters), will be at the (1) Colony Mall in Sugar Land, (2) Galleria Dallas in Dallas, (3) Memorial City Mall in Houston, (4) The Parks Mall at Arlington in South Arlington and (5) Stonebriar Centre in Frisco. Uniqlo has reportedly identified Texas as its third-largest e-commerce market after New York and California.
- In California, the new stores will be at (1) Arden Fair in Sacramento, (2) Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, (3) Westfield Fashion Square in Sherman Oaks, (4) Westfield Galleria at Roseville in Sacramento, (5) Westfield Oakridge in San Jose and (6) Westfield UTC in San Diego. These openings are expected to further solidify Uniqlo’s presence in the West Coast.
- Uniqlo opened in 2005. The brand takes pride in what it calls its LifeWear, or “simple, high-quality, everyday clothing, thoughtfully crafted with life’s needs in mind” that is “constantly evolving to fit modern life.” Additionally, it is known for collaborating with artists, designers, media franchises and other brands for limited-edition products.
- Uniqlo’s round mini-shoulder bag went viral last year. The brand sued Chinese retailer Shein for allegedly producing knockoffs.
- Yoshihide Shindo, CEO of Uniqlo USA, expressed excitement about entering the Texas market and further committing to the West Coast. “We have been listening to our customers in these regions, where we have seen strong interest from E-commerce, and look forward to bringing them the full UNIQLO LifeWear experience when we open our doors this Fall/Winter,” he said in a press release.
- Founded in Hiroshima, Japan, in 1984, Uniqlo has grown to over 2,400 stores worldwide, including 74 in North America. It plans to continue expanding in the region with 200 stores by 2027.
